North Yorkshire “busy but no major issues or concerns” say Police

Last Updated on 5 July 2020 at 2:49pm

North Yorkshire Police have reported that the 4 July 2020 was busy across the county, but there were no major issues or concerns.

The 4 July heralded the relation of social distance rules for Coronavirus. The changes allowed bars and restaurants to open, but with additional measures, fewer tables, different ordering systems and sanatizing points.

There were small pockets of rowdy and antisocial behaviour but no significant or large incidents due to the opening of licensed venues.

Licensing teams carried out a number of visits to licensed premises during the day and were pleased to report that all venues visited had worked hard to make their premises safe for customers.

Assistant Chief Constable Mike Walker, said: My thanks to everyone who enjoyed last night responsibly and to the licensees who have worked hard over the past weeks to prepare for opening. It’s inevitable that with alcohol consumption comes antisocial behaviour and we were prepared for an increase in demand. It was busy but no more than a usual Saturday night.





