Morrisons cafés to reopen this weekend

Last Updated on
Morrisons is to open 320 cafes in England this Saturday with more competitive prices and social distancing measures to keep customers safe.
- They have invested in 11,000 free standing perspex screens so customers can eat in neighbouring booths safely
- Employing hosts in each cafe to take customers to tables that will either be protected by the screens or distant from other customers
- Having hand sanitiser available at all times
- Introducing helpful signage that helps customers to navigate their way round the cafe while sticking to the one-metre-plus rule
Ali Lyons Head of Cafe at Morrisons, said:
We intend to play our full part in feeding the nation and so our cafes will be safe and better value-for-money at this challenging time for customers. We look forward to serving them again from this Saturday.