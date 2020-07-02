Morrisons cafés to reopen this weekend

/
1 min read
Please share the news

Last Updated on

Morrisons is to open 320 cafes in England this Saturday with more competitive prices and social distancing measures to keep customers safe.

  • They have invested in 11,000 free standing perspex screens so customers can eat in neighbouring booths safely
  • Employing hosts in each cafe to take customers to tables that will either be protected by the screens or distant from other customers
  • Having hand sanitiser available at all times
  • Introducing helpful signage that helps customers to navigate their way round the cafe while sticking to the one-metre-plus rule

Ali Lyons Head of Cafe at Morrisons, said:

We intend to play our full part in feeding the nation and so our cafes will be safe and better value-for-money at this challenging time for customers. We look forward to serving them again from this Saturday.




Please share the news

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Martin House’s shops are reopening after lockdown
Previous Story

Martin House reopens Harrogate district shop

Ryan-Edmondson
Next Story

How Robbie Gotts and Ryan Edmondson can do Harrogate proud

Latest from Blog

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info