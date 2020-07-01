Child bereavement service gets housebuilder’s cash 

Please share the news













Last Updated on 1 July 2020 at 6:36pm

A Harrogate hospice care charity has secured a £1,000 grant from a housebuilder to fund its bereavement sessions for children.

Just ‘B’ – one of the services offered by Saint Michael’s, a charity helping people in the Harrogate district to live with terminal illness and bereavement, was selected by Persimmon Homes Yorkshire to receive the funding through its Building Futures scheme, which aims to support community groups working with under-18s.

The donation will help fund Just ‘B’, the hospice’s bereavement service, for adults, young people and children, which supports more than 130 children each year.

Chief Executive of the charity, Tony Collins said: We provide the service at our bereavement centre, individuals’ homes, or schools. The Just ‘B’ service receives no government funding, so we are reliant on awards such as Persimmon Homes’. This generous donation will ensure than we can provide 20 one-to-one sessions to help children cope with their grief.

Scott Waters, deputy managing director at Persimmon Homes Yorkshire, said: Building Futures is all about helping young people in our area. We are delighted to be supporting such an important service.

Building Futures will see £1million given away across Britain to regional charities, groups, sports clubs and schools to improve local facilities and the delivery of vital community projects across three categories – education & arts, health and sport.

In addition to hundreds of local donations of £1,000, 96 initiatives will go on to compete for top prizes of £100,000 through a national online public vote with the overall winners announced in October.

In each sector – education & arts, health and sport – as well as a £100,000 first prize, there will be a £50,000 second prize and a £20,000 third prize, while a further 87 shortlisted projects will each receive £5,000.





