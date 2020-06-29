Six Poor Folk in Knaresborough launch their online table booking

Please share the news













Last Updated on 29 June 2020 at 8:33pm

This week will be hectic for many running a bar or restaurant, not just taking a dormant business to opening for a likely busy first day, but also ensuring compliance with the additional measures for coronavirus.

Six Poor Folk in Knaresborough have just looked their online booking system. It’s a system that allows you to view a map of the entire pub and then zoom into rooms and book an individual table in a room for a time period of your choice.

See https://sixpoorfolk.com/table-booking/

Ashleigh from six poor folk in Knaresborough said: We have worked hard since the announcement from the government that we could open. Today we have launched our online table booking. That means you can book your preferred table, provided you book it first of course. We welcome all feedback as we all move into a new way of working, but the beers, drink and welcome you will receive from us has not changed.





