Public urged to shop local as Cancer Research UK stores re-open

Last Updated on 29 June 2020 at 10:18am

Cancer Research UK stores re-open after three months of devastating closures.

The majority of the charity’s shops– including Harrogate Oxford Street, Knaresborough Market Place and Ripon Market Place – are getting back to business to tackle a shortfall in funding caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With its shops typically contributing more than £25m every year to vital research, Cancer Research UK has suffered a dramatic loss of income since they were forced to close temporarily at the end of March.

Highlighting the scale of the funding gap, the call to support shops across the region coincides with the launch of an urgent new TV appeal to help get the charity’s life-saving work back on track.

Its customers are a key part of this effort, so strict measures are being followed to ensure they can shop, volunteer and donate goods safely.

These include social distancing, hand sanitiser stations, cough guards at till points, face coverings and gloves for shop staff and volunteers, additional cleaning and a 72-hour quarantine period for donated items.

Lisa Millett, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for North Yorkshire, said: To save lives tomorrow, we need the public’s support today – so we want people to know we’re making every effort to create a safe shopping experience. COVID-19 has hit us hard and after three long months we’re delighted to be able to welcome new and familiar faces back through our doors again, as well as a host of new donations. Our shops are full of new and pre-loved items, fashion one-offs and homeware treasures – particularly after lockdown clear-outs. As well as being sold at bargain prices, every sale helps to fund our work. But right now, clinical trials are being postponed and we’re having to delay vital research. That’s why we’re asking our customers to do what they can. Whether they shop, donate goods or volunteer their time – all are essential to help us keep making breakthroughs for people with cancer.







For those who need to stay at home, the charity’s online stores are also up and running.

Thanks to the generosity of its supporters, Cancer Research UK currently funds around 50% of all cancer research in the UK.

However, as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic, it expects to see its fundraising income decline by up to 30 per cent in the financial year ahead – putting this research at risk.

Lisa added: COVID-19 has slowed us down. But we will never stop. With around 30,500 people diagnosed with cancer every year in Yorkshire, we are absolutely determined to continue creating better cancer treatments for the future. Every step our scientists take towards beating cancer relies on every pound raised. So, with the help of shoppers we believe that together we will still beat cancer.”

For more information on Cancer Research UK shops and opening hours visit cruk.org/shops