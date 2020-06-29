North Yorkshire’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner is asking for people to get involved in her next monthly public accountability meeting

Please share the news













Last Updated on 29 June 2020 at 5:21pm

Public accountability meetings are broadcast live online with members of the public invited to send in their comments before or during the session.

The meeting on Tuesday 30 June 2020, will start at 1.30pm and will focus on:

Fire: Progress against the Fire and Rescue Plan: ‘Realising our potential’ Fire and Rescue Plan – page 8

We will create an inclusive work environment and a positive, supporting culture where we provide our people with the equipment, IT, training, skills, and capacity to effectively prevent and respond to incidents

We will equip our people with the technology, skills, capacity and personal support to prevent and tackle crime and reduce demand.

As well as watching the live broadcast, the public are also invited to ask their questions during the meetings via Twitter by including #NYscrutiny in their tweets.

Commenting on the public meetings, Julia said: These meetings give members of the public and staff the opportunity to understand the performance of both services and hear what they are doing to keep us safe and feeling safe. I encourage everyone to join in and watch, and if you have a question, please ask it.

The agenda, along with presentations and reports are available on the Commissioner’s website here: https://bit.ly/PAM30June

To ask a question:

In advance of the meeting, please send your question to info@northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk please include your name and address with your question.

To ask a question during the meeting using Twitter, include #NYscrutiny in your tweet.

To watch the live broadcast

Watch on our website: https://bit.ly/30JunePAM

Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/FOYgZGtfBjo

Follow us on Twitter @northyorkspfcc and look for #NYscrutiny