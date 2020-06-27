Liberal Democrats raise concerns over Knox Lane development

Please share the news













Last Updated on 27 June 2020 at 7:51pm

Local Liberal Democrats are concerned by the development off Knox Lane in Harrogate, where the developers are seeking planning permission for an extra 50% more housing than the Local Plan’s allocation.

The original site off Knox Lane near the ford was allocated in the new local plan with outline consent for 50 dwellings and in spite of local objections was supported by the planning inspector.

The principle of development on the original site is therefore established, however a new application which includes the original site and adds over 50% to the area has now been submitted for 73 dwellings.

Many residents have expressed various concerns, including the impact it will have on nature and the already under-strain existing infrastructure.







County Councillor Geoff Webber (Liberal Democrat – Bilton & Nidd Gorge) commented: I was uncomfortable with the allocation of this land in the Conservative-run council’s Local Plan, but this application for a further 23 dwellings is entirely unacceptable. I fully understand the concerns of local residents and will make sure those concerns are passed on to my Liberal Democrat colleagues on Harrogate Council. This is a special area adjacent to Oak Beck and further development will have an adverse impact on the environment and wildlife – not to mention the area’s considerable propensity to flooding.