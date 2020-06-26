The Last Post to re-open under new management

Please share the news













Last Updated on 26 June 2020 at 5:02pm

The Last Post, on Cold Bath Road in Harrogate, will re-open on the 4 July 2020 and under new management.

In-line with Government direction, the pub closed on the 20 March 2020 with Sam Lancaster and Alisha Mather picking up the keys from 6 April 2020.

Sam and Alisha are life partners and come from a background in the hospitality industry, having worked front-of-house in restaurants, hotels and pubs.

Most recently Sam worked as a general manager in Darley, but the Last Post will be their first joint venture with a business for themselves.

Sam said: We are looking to widen the appeal of the pub. We are keeping the live sports on the TVs, but want to also include more wines and cocktails. There will also be a selection of bar food. We don’t have room for a kitchen, but will have things like sausage rolls from Manna Bakery, just a few doors away. We will have beer from Black Sheep and Timothy Taylor as the main offering, along with a more local guest ale each week – the guest ale will change each week.

The pub will open their doors when the rules are relaxed on the 4 July.

Sam said: We would have really struggled with 2-metre spacing and probably not have re-opened. With the new guidance we have now only lost 6 seats. There will be signage in place, hand sanitizer at the door and a greatly increased cleaning regime, especially for touch points. Each table will be cleaned and menus removed between guests. Drinks can be ordered using a mobile phone app from the table, or they can be ordered at the bar and then served to your table.







Sam and Alisha are keen to ensure that the measures don’t detract from being relaxed and welcoming. Ultimately the COVID-19 measures rely on people being sensible for themselves.

Alisha said: We live above the pub and want it to be part of the community. Both myself and Sam will be working every day in the pub. There will be a busy week ahead getting ready for the 4 July, but we are looking forward to welcoming customers old and new.