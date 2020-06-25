Virtual concert raises more than £2,000 for Wellspring

Please share the news













Last Updated on 25 June 2020 at 5:26pm

A Harrogate Mental Health Charity raised over £2,000 through a virtual concert premiere – and with your help it could raise much more!

Wellspring Therapy & Training, based in High Street, Starbeck, has hosted its first virtual concert premiere. Joined by some extremely talented classical and contemporary musicians, the charity shared the life-saving work it does to support children, young people and adults suffering from emotional distress and poor mental health.

The impact of coronavirus has seen an increase in poor mental health in the Harrogate community, so the demand on services like Wellspring has inevitably increased too.

Wellspring executive director Emily Fullarton explained: As many of our fundraising events have been unable to go ahead and our income has fallen, we launched the virtual concert idea as a way to raise funds and survive this challenging period.” Over 325 households have tuned in to watch the concert since it was launched, and we would love to see this number grow. So if you find yourself with a spare hour tune in to enjoy the uplifting, fantastic performances from local, professional musicians and local high school students.

Musicians include: concert pianist Julian Saphir; singers Bryony Burnham and David Woods; Ben Pringle and his band; guitarist and singer George Dickson; saxophonist Anna Young; and harpist Meghan Gayle.







Emily continued: If you enjoy the concert performances we would encourage you to donate what you feel able to through our Virgin Money Giving page. See https://bit.ly/3hUCeCW or via text: 10CONCERT to 70450 to donate £10 (you can do this as many times as you like!) Thank you so much for your support, all funds will go towards supporting children and adults suffering from emotional distress and poor mental health. Your help can make a real difference.

Comments from Wellspring clients – Counselling literally saved my life’ ‘I can only describe my counselling as coming out of the darkness and into the light’