Man arrested for indecent exposure on the Harrogate Stray

Last Updated on 23 June 2020 at 7:19pm

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about an indecent exposure that occurred in Harrogate.

It happened close to Slingsby Walk along the Stray

Near the ginnel through from St Winifred’s Avenue

Between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on Sunday

A man has been arrested but enquiries are still ongoing.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, police are appealing for information from any person who witnessed anybody behaving inappropriately in that area around the time of the reported incident.







Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jon Everitt. You can also email jonathan.everitt@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200104912.