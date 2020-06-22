102nd celebrations for local care home resident

Please share the news













Last Updated on 22 June 2020 at 9:17pm

Celebrations have been in full swing at Boroughbridge Manor, as one of its residents celebrated her 102nd birthday in style.

Mary Findlay was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents. With social distancing guidelines in place, Mary was able to see her family through the conservatory doors and was very happy to see them. They all celebrated with smiles and lots of laughter. The birthday girl, Mary and other residents enjoyed a special home-made birthday cake made by the home’s chef.

Mary is a lively, happy lady who deserves this celebration. She thoroughly enjoyed her day and was very happy to have received so many cards- she didn’t know what to do with them all.

Thanks have been given to the most generous colleagues, community and friends and all that helped Mary celebrate her day in style. Mary has received a whopping 102 Birthday cards.

Mary said: I’ve enjoyed turning 102 and have had an amazing day.

Mary added the secret to a long and happy life is to just be happy, and not to take life too seriously, and enjoy every moment.

Neil Todd, Operations Manager of Barchester Boroughbridge Manor added: We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches 102 years old. Mary is such a lovely resident who always has an interesting tale to tell.

