Woman dies in collision near Otley-do you have dashcam footage ?

19 June 2020

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a 22-year-old woman died in a collision on the B6451 Brame Lane, near to Stainburn Forest north of Otley.

The incident happened at around 6.05pm on Thursday 18 June 2020 and involved a blue Vauxhall Corsa which was travelling from the A59 towards Otley, when it left the road.

Sadly, the rear seat passenger of the Vauxhall Corsa, a 22-year-old woman from Watford was killed in the collision.

The front seat passenger, a 24-year-old woman from Teddington was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is making a good recovery.

The driver of the Corsa, a 23-year-old man from the Liverpool area was taken to hospital with minor injuries and he is now assisting the police investigation.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw the vehicle prior to the collision, including anyone who may have dashcam footage of the car before or after it left the road, to please contact the police.

Dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to TS Adam Elliott or TC Gemma Brett or email Adam.Elliott@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or Gemma.Brett@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote reference number 12200103118 when passing on any information.

The road was closed to allow emergency services to attend to the casualties and for collision investigators to examine the scene. It reopened just after midnight.