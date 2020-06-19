Interior design firm, Furnish & Fettle, open new showrooms in Harrogate and Pocklington

Please share the news











19 June 2020

Family run interior design firm Furnish & Fettle has opened new showrooms in Harrogate and Pocklington.

The business is owned by husband and wife team Glyn and Eleanor Goddard who are both hands on in the business.

The new Harrogate showroom on Crescent Road opened just before lockdown and the Pocklington showroom opened on Railway Street on 15 June – the Harrogate showroom was previously on Royal Parade.

Both showrooms feature inspirational room sets and a house a huge pattern library. Managing Harrogate are Janet Sandles and Helen Mackay. Kathryn Williamson has transferred from their Wetherby branch to Pocklington with, new-starter, Heather Hall who previously worked on high-end interiors projects throughout the UK

Additionally, Ian Beal joins the team as Installations manager and brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience of managing high-end interiors projects.

Furnish & Fettle prides themselves on being friendly and approachable. Their mission is to help people make their homes, or businesses, look fabulous with the minimal amount of hassle.

Glyn Goddard said: Despite the challenges we have faced in the last couple of months we are hugely excited about the future for Furnish & Fettle. We now have our dream team of design talent and the technical expertise to ensure we can deliver a first class service from concept to completion.

Eleanor Goddard said: It was the perfect opportunity for us to move to bigger premises in Harrogate and our new showroom is already making an impact. Pocklington is a perfect fit for us. We were drawn to the friendly feel of the town and we have been bowled over by the welcome we have received.