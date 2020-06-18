Harrogate charity says ’Hear to Help’ with worries and anxieties as communities adjust to life after lockdown

Please share the news













Last Updated on 18 June 2020 at 5:43pm

North Yorkshire bereavement and emotional wellbeing support charity Just ‘B’ is reminding local people that their specialist support workers remain ’Hear to Help’ with their worries and anxieties as communities adjust to life after lockdown.

The Just ‘B’ Hear to Help community support line is designed to provide support to people struggling with their emotional wellbeing during these unprecedented times, and is open to all ages, 8am-8pm seven days a week.

Tony Collins, Chief Executive of Just ‘B’, said: We have all been challenged over the last few months by the ever-changing situation caused by Coronavirus. As lockdown rules see some relaxation and a new normal begins to emerge, it stands to reason that different worries and concerns may appear too as we all readjust to the changes in our daily lives. Whatever your thoughts and feelings at this time, the main thing to remember is that the Hear to Help support line is here for you, whether you are feeling a little unsettled or more anxious. Our expert team are ready to listen and provide support and advice so do call us on (01423) 856 799 if you need to.

Just ‘B’ is one of the services offered by Saint Michael’s Hospice, and North Yorkshire Hospice Care.