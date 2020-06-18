Extreme boosts free support to regional businesses

Please share the news













Last Updated on 18 June 2020 at 11:29am

Harrogate-based digital marketing agency Extreme has launched a ‘show us your briefs’ campaign to help local and regional businesses step into the ‘new normal’ revival stage.

‘Show Us Your Briefs’ asks companies to submit their biggest marketing challenge or latest creative brief in 250 words or less; ten of which will then be chosen and presented with a no-cost, no catch idea to help them.

This follows on from moves to support businesses with free basic sites to boost their viability following restrictions and changes to operations caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. Extreme is currently finalising a site for popular Harrogate bakery, Manna – to aid them with delivery and collection processes in light of the need to maintain social distancing.

Extreme Technical Director, Mark Gledhill said: Recent events have posed unimaginable challenges to businesses that rely on real-world interaction and footfall to survive. The digital industry is uniquely positioned to adjust, quickly and without disruption, so we’ve been here this whole time, albeit remotely, and we want to help other businesses find their way back to some sort of normality and of course, avoid closure. This is where our recent work comes in. We’ve been offering starter sites to businesses that may not have needed them before, but now cannot function without one. Show Us Your Briefs is aimed at getting the wheels in motion again, to remind people how to be creative and start communicating with their consumers in the way most relevant and effective in today’s climate. It’s free, a bit of fun and our way of giving something back.

Hannah Park, Owner of Manna Bakery said: The Extreme team have been fantastic at helping design our website. They are creative, helpful and make the process so easy and flawless. For someone like me who has no idea where to start this has been a huge weight off my shoulders. I can’t thank them enough for all of their incredible work.