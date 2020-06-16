NYCC Highways say that town centre roadworks likely to be completed by Wednesday

Please share the news











1 Share

Last Updated on 16 June 2020 at 4:03pm

Coronavirus restrictions were changed on Monday (15 June 2020), allowing non-essential retail stores to open.

Harrogate town centre certainly had increase in footfall, it also had the start of some Highways work, slap-bang in the middle of the pedestrianised precinct. This works, and a queue for Sports Direct, have made social distancing more difficult in the town centre, something that NYCC have put a lot of thought into.

The Highways office has advised that there is a drainage problem underneath the block work and it required a complex solution. The tarmac was laid some months ago, to effect a temporary repair to the road surface.

The method of repair was finally arrived at and this is what is now being carried out, and if all goes well the work will be completed tomorrow (Wednesday, 17 June 2020).







Harrogate BID interim manager Simon Kent said: I must say I was slightly surprised by the timing of this work, given it started on the day when many shops were reopening for the first time in three months, and queues outside certain stores were expected. Businesses have gone to a great deal of trouble to ensure they are able to open safely, which includes introducing strict social distancing measures. This does nothing to help visitors maintain the 2m rule along Cambridge Street.