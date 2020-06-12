Harrogate BID say “Fantastic Response” to their social distancing packs

Please share the news











Harrogate BID (Business Improvement District) has had a “fantastic” response to its social distancing packs.

More than 120 businesses within the BID district have asked to receive the free “Harrogate Welcomes You” packs, featuring a window graphic, posters, and floor stickers, which have been specially created by two local firms.

Whilst the posters encourage the washing or sanitising of hands regularly and to keep doorways clear so people can enter and exit safely, the floor stickers are a reminder of the 2m distancing social distancing rule.

Harrogate BID Interim Manager Simon Kent said: We are delighted with the response for our ‘Harrogate Welcomes You’ social distancing packs. It’s been simply fantastic! The packs are designed to work in any businesses environment, be it shops or offices. We want our message to be loud and clear – Harrogate town centre businesses are ready to welcome back their customers, and they are doing this both safely and responsibly.







Simon added: We are now getting ready to produce a second batch, which will be for BID district businesses including hairdressers, and pubs, hotels and restaurants with outdoor seating areas. And, should the government reduce the distance from 2m to 1m, we will revise the packs accordingly.