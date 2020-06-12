Council “ambassadors” to support the reopening of the high street

Please share the news













Last Updated on 12 June 2020 at 2:40pm

Retail businesses across the Harrogate district are being given council support to make sure they are ready for reopening on Monday morning.

Non-essential retailers are being allowed to trade once again after the government eased the coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

A toolkit, containing advice and materials on the steps that businesses need to take to open safely, has been distributed across the district.

The toolkit includes links to official government guidance and a checklist of the measures required both in and outside business premises.

A wide variety of printable posters and directional signs are also provided to help retailers ensure that safe social distancing can be maintained at all times and to help them manage the flow of customers.

Council ‘ambassadors’ will also be on hand to help welcome residents and visitors back and offer information and advice to shoppers where they can.

The toolkit and other measures are part of a campaign to encourage residents back to the high street and to reassure them it is safe to return.

Selected road closures and on street parking suspensions on busy days will be deployed by North Yorkshire County Council, to help maintain social distancing.







At the same time, public toilets in the busiest areas of the district are being reopened to coincide with more retailers resuming business.

People are being reminded that parking charges, and the enforcement of restrictions, begins again on Monday as the council opens all its car parks.

Councillor Graham Swift, deputy council leader and cabinet member for economic development, said: Monday will be an exciting and anxious day for everyone as we all learn to adapt to a new normal. Many of our retail businesses are pulling out all the stops to be ready to open safely and we are doing everything we can to support their efforts. Our package of measures are designed to support retailers and their customers to get back to trading and shopping as soon as possible and operate in a safe way to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. We know we are at the start of a long road, but we are committed to working with businesses to progress the district’s economic recovery in the months ahead.