Harrogate latest catch for street-food style outlet

Last Updated on 9 June 2020 at 2:07pm

Harrogate-based entrepreneur Andrew Daly is set to boost the town’s indie food scene with his latest Fryday venture – a street-food style take on fish and chips – opening on Knaresborough Road, 26 June 2020.

Despite some delays caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, the Harrogate takeaway – located on the former Subway site – is now going ahead. It’s the third Fryday location and second on a list of openings planned for this year, with other prospective sites in Leeds and York. Andrew recently opened up in Wakefield and brightened lockdown with his tasty menu, which he brought to life with a door-to-door service.

The brand – which launched on St Patrick’s Day last year and was met with rave reviews – will be wholly focused on the ‘new normal’ and social distancing in its Harrogate outlet. There will be limits on waiting in store, options for click and collect and home delivery available for everyone’s safety and convenience, but without any compromise on taste!

As well as smoked and classic fish and chips, Andrew’s menu (most of which is available gluten free) offers an exciting array of wraps, sides, buns stuffed with unique fillings and of course, the team’s special Ripple Chips – which are made by Orla, a bespoke chip cutter exclusive to Fryday.







Alongside his aim of challenging the traditional takeaway, Andrew is passionate about developing community relations and is launching both Chip Club – a pay it forward, contactless system for customers to donate a meal to another in need and Community Chips, an outreach programme he is trialling, which will see the team partner with food banks to deliver a monthly supper club, offering a free meal to those who may need it. An ambassador of family mental health charity, Northorpe Hall, he also wants to start opening up the conversations about how employers can do more to support workers’ mental health and is focused on providing stable, supportive environments for young people seeking employment.

Andrew commented: It’s a really exciting time for us at Fryday and we’re really proud to be a happy story for the food scene, despite the challenging climate. I want to change perceptions of menus, styling, approach and the social consciousness people expect from takeaways. I believe we can create great food outlets that in spite of everything going on, can get people excited about food, and at the same time, help us to do good for others. There’s lots in the pipeline but we’re very excited to start getting out there in this area and helping those in need as well as serving up the tastiest fish and chips we think people will ever have tried!