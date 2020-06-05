Assault on Bilton Viaduct

Please share the news













Last Updated on 5 June 2020 at 11:16am

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about an assault that occurred on the public footpath between Harrogate and Ripley.

It happened on the area of footpath that crosses Bilton Railway Viaduct between 6.15pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday 2 June 2020 and involved a confrontation between two groups of boys.

The two victims and their friend were chased onto the viaduct by another group of boys; one of which has approached the first victim and punched him in the face a number of times, causing the victim to suffer facial injuries which required hospital treatment.

The victim’s friend, who has witnessed the assault, intervened to assist his friend and was subsequently assaulted by a second suspect who punched him in the back of the head.

This incident took place on a busy public footpath, in broad daylight, where members of the public are exercising.

Polcie are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, we are appealing for information about the identity of the two suspects in this incident.

The first suspect is described as follows; a 16 – 18 year-old white male, 5ft 9ins to 6ft tall in height and is described as being well built. The male has medium length brown hair and is described as wearing a blue t-shirt and grey shorts whilst carrying a dark blue backpack at the time of the incident. At the time of the incident, this male is said to be in the company of others and on a bicycle.

The second suspect is described as a white male, aged approx. 16 to 18 years-old, with a thin build and more than 6ft 2ins in height. He is also believed to have been on a bike and was wearing a black t-shirt with grey jogging bottoms.

Both suspects are believed to have been in a group of between 5-7 people at the time this incident has taken place.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Ryan Rudd. You can also email ryan.rudd@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200093071.