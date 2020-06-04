Volunteers’ Week – Martin House says thank you

Please share the news













Last Updated on 4 June 2020 at 8:40pm

Children’s hospice Martin House is thanking its volunteers for their support as it marks this year’s Volunteers’ Week.

Volunteers’ Week, from 1 – 7t June, is normally an opportunity to celebrate the contribution of volunteers to charities across the UK, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Martin House, like many organisations, has been forced to suspend its volunteering.

Heather Griffiths, volunteer co-ordinator at Martin House, said: It’s hugely disappointing for us and our volunteers that they can’t do their usual activities with us. However, at the moment it is far more important that they follow government guidelines and stay safe.

Martin House has around 400 volunteers who help in a variety of roles, including its chain of charity shops, vehicle maintenance, reception and admin support, helping in its kitchen, supporting at events and much more.







Heather added: We really miss our volunteers, and we’re doing our best to stay in touch with them during this time. Martin House wouldn’t be what it is without the support of our volunteers, and the time they give is hugely valued by us all, but right now it’s more important that they stay safe. We know that people volunteer for a huge variety of reasons, but the social aspect of volunteering is incredibly important to them, and we know that will be hard for people, particularly if they’re having to self-isolate. So, it’s more important than ever for us to celebrate the contribution our volunteers make to Martin House, and thank them for their time and dedication. We’re looking forward to the day when we can welcome them back to their volunteering roles, and we hope they will continue to support Martin House for many more years.

Martin House cares for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions from across West, North and East Yorkshire, as well as supporting their families. Due to the pandemic, it is facing a funding shortfall, estimating it will lose £1.7 million in the three months of the lockdown.

To find out more about Martin House and how you can support it during the pandemic, visit www.martinhouse.org.uk/urgentappeal.