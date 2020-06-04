Ripon and Knaresborough McDonalds reopen

Please share the news













All McDonald’s Drive-Thru restaurants are set to reopen this week following successful pilot in May.

McDonald’s reopen restaurants for Drive-Thru and McDelivery, that has included Knaresborough and Ripon.

Knaresborough opened this morning at 11am, and has the traffic cones came down, cars swamped from the St James’s Retail carpark

New measures have been put in place to help keep employees and customers safe.

Restaurant teams have adjusted to new procedures to enable safe working and social distancing. They have said that things may take a little longer and high demand is anticipated.

McDonald’s and its franchisees are working closely with local authorities and the police, and may determine that it is necessary to close Drive Thru lanes if queues cause disruption at busier sites or put employees or customers at risk.

To help create a safe experience for everyone, McDonald’s has introduced a number of changes to their restaurants, including:

Social distancing has been introduced in the kitchens and service areas to help create a safe working environment for restaurant teams.

Perspex screens at Drive-Thru windows and employees wearing protective equipment, as well as Perspex screens and floor markings in specific areas in the restaurant and kitchen.

All McDonald’s employees will be asked to confirm they are fit and able to work and contactless thermometers will be used to take employee temperatures on arrival at work for every shift.

Restaurants will return with smaller teams, offering a limited menu and operating reduced hours.

They are encouraging capped spend for Drive-Thru and McDelivery at £25 per order, and customers are encouraged to pay by contactless payment methods,For those visiting Drive-Thrus, customers can browse the menu, order and pay ahead using the My McDonald’s App