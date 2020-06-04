Girlguiding North Yorkshire West – Spreading a Little Sunshine!

Please share the news













Last Updated on 4 June 2020 at 6:31pm

Girlguiding North Yorkshire West’s incredible volunteers are using their creativity to keep bringing great guiding to girls during lockdown with their very popular Sunflower Challenge!

The Sunflower Challenge was originally created as a way to keep in touch with local Girlguiding members during lockdown, spread some happiness and fun, and most importantly as a way to lift everyone’s spirits. Now over 1,000 girls across the County and UK are taking part in the challenge, with numbers growing daily – and enquiries coming in from as far a field as California.

County Commissioner, Jean Tennant, said: Our volunteers are so committed to encouraging, inspiring and building confidence in our members, right through the Girlguding sections, from Rainbows at age 5 up to our teenage Rangers, while having fun at the same time! Their continued dedication to Guiding for all of our members during this time, is something we’re very proud of.

The Sunflower Challenge has seen a gallery of gorgeous sunflowers created from household objects, beautiful and moving poems, drawings and paintings, with the ultimate challenge to grow the biggest sunflower.

Mia, Rainbow aged 7, said: The Sunflower Challenge has been really fun. I’ve planted my seed and looked after it. I’ve been watching it grow and hope it might be the tallest!

Members of all ages have taken part from Rainbows (aged 5-7), Brownies, (7-10 years old), Guides (10 – 14) and Rangers (14- 18) – not to mention the County President getting in on the act and making a bid for the tallest sunflower!

All the Girlguiding leaders are volunteers and vary widely from students, stay at home mums and adults who work. Many leaders have children, and those who work include individuals employed in healthcare, education, farming, food provision and more.

The Guide County covers Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon, Skipton and Settle areas and gives girls and young women a space where they can be themselves, build friendships, gain valuable life skills and make a positive difference to their lives and their communities, and most importantly a space to have fun!

The Sunflower Challenge is open to all ages more details can be found on the Girlguiding North Yorkshire West website http://www.girlguidingnyw.org.uk/sunflower-challenge. Join in the fun and spread a little sunshine!