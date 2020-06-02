Rudding Park Volunteer Initiative

Please share the news













To mark National Volunteers Week which runs from 1 – 7 June, Rudding Park in Harrogate has announced over 40 members of the team will be supporting a number of volunteering initiatives; from a socially distanced ‘Litter Pick Up Pop Up’ in Harrogate, befriending industry retirees through Hospitality Action and extending its support of Ripon Walled Garden.

Peter Banks, Rudding Park Managing Director said: Coronavirus has hit the hospitality and tourism industry hard and the majority of our team have been furloughed. Whilst they are unable to work for Rudding Park during this time, they can volunteer and many were keen to do their bit in the community. As a local business Rudding Park supports many charities in our community and our Volunteer Initiative is a ‘win win’, supporting worthwhile causes at the same time as investing in the personal development of our team. It’s a chance for them to make a difference, learn and develop new skills, have a sense of achievement, experience a change of scene and enhance their positive mental health which has never been more important.







The Rudding Park team can choose from:

‘Litter Pick Up Pop Up’

The team will ‘pop up’ in the local community to pick up litter, helping Harrogate look its best in readiness for when lockdown restrictions are lifted further and we welcome visitors once again. The team will be observing social distancing and have been issued with suitable equipment so they can carry out the litter pick up in safety. Peter adds “When the time comes for hotels to re-open it’s going to be important for us to showcase our beautiful town to its absolute best, so we hope this will help in some small way”.

Hospitality Action

Hospitality Action offers vital assistance to all who work, or have worked within hospitality in the UK. From physical illness or mental health issues to financial difficulty, family problems to addiction – Hospitality Action helps people get back on their feet again and help prepare for the next phase of your life after work. The Rudding Park team will be gifting their time to befriend a retired hospitality industry professional calling them by phone to check they’re safe, provide a friendly ear and to help keep isolation at bay. Peter explains “Being in hospitality our team are very ‘people-focused’ and are skilled at engaging with all sorts of people, so this was a natural choice.”

Ripon Walled Garden

This charity supports young children and adults with a learning disability or difficulty. They support individuals to develop new skills and confidence in a supporting and nurturing environment under the theme of horticulture and catering. Peter comments: “We have collaborated with Ripon Walled Garden for some time. They do great work in the community and have a historical kitchen garden and orchard and our talented team of gardeners and groundsmen have a wealth of experience who can really help them achieve their goals.”

The scheme for furloughed members of the team kick starts in June.