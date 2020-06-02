Please share the news











Last Updated on 2 June 2020 at 7:33am

Harrogate & Ripon Food Angels honoured with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service 2020.

Non-for-profit organisation, Harrogate Neighbours has announced its meals on wheels service, Harrogate & Ripon Food Angels has been awarded the prestigious Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service – the highest form of recognition a voluntary group can receive in the UK.

Harrogate & Ripon Food Angels was established by Harrogate Neighbours in 2012 to fill a vital gap in the local area for a nutritious hot food delivery service to support the most vulnerable people living in the community. A team of dedicated volunteers prepare and deliver over 150 fresh, hot meals every day to the elderly and in many cases, socially isolated people in Harrogate and Ripon who without the service may not be in a position to cook a meal for themselves.

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by volunteer groups to benefit their local communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate the Queen’s Golden Jubilee. Harrogate & Ripon Food Angels was nominated by Sarah Barry, Managing Director at Stray FM after the volunteers were honoured with a Stray FM Local Hero Award in 2018. Sarah noticed the hard work, commitment and determination shown by the volunteers involved with the service and felt impelled to nominate them for the Queen’s Award.

Harrogate & Ripon Food Angels will receive a crystal award and a signed certificate from Her Majesty The Queen, presented by Lord-Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, Johanna Ropner later this summer. Two volunteers are also invited to attend the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in May 2021.

Speaking on behalf of the award, Sue Cawthray, CEO of Harrogate Neighbours said: We’re delighted to have been honoured with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service. To be recognised to this degree is testament to our incredible volunteers who work tirelessly to deliver such an important service into our community. The number of daily meals continues to rise as we collaborate with neighbouring organisations as a result of the Covid-19 crisis to ensure meals are delivered to those in need. I am so thankful to the team at Harrogate Neighbours and the volunteers who continue to selflessly risk their lives to help others. We look forward to officially receiving the certificate and award and to celebrating the achievement with all of our volunteers in due course.