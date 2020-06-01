Please share the news











Last Updated on 1 June 2020 at 10:54pm

The Harrogate Christmas Market Group have said they are still planning for the Christmas Market as usual on Montpellier Hill and St Mary’s Walk from 12th to 15 November 2020.

They have been taking Applications since mid-February and now have 170 Trader’s Applications accepted towards a maximum of 200 stalls – with many enquiries outstanding for a follow-up.

They are not asking for any payment until they have obtained the Street Trading Licence from the Council – by which time they hope that the social distancing rules will also be relaxed so it can go ahead as usual.

As last year, access to Montpellier Hill and Esplanade will be restricted during the build-up and the four open days of the market. St Mary’s Walk North will be closed from Monday 9 to Tuesday 17 November.

The Children’s Funfair and Father Christmas with his reindeer are expected as usual.

The opening hours will be the same as last year 10.00-20.00 on Thursday and Friday, 09.30-20.00 on Saturday and 09.30-17.30 on Sunday.

See www.HarrogateChristmasMarket.org