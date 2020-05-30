The Harrogate Dentist that has remained open throughout lockdown

Please share the news











A Harrogate Dentist is believed to be the only UK dentist to have remained open during the lockdown.

Dr Shohreh Ghasemi is from The Harrogate Dentist on Prospect Crescent and has continued to offer emergency treatment.

Dr Ghasemi said: When the lockdown started, we never closed and carried on treating emergency patients. Routine dentistry was halted of course, but prior to the lockdown I had managed to put together a stock of PPE in place to use. Infection control is part of the daily working of every dentist and the precautions needed for Covid-19 were similar to those that we would take with an HIV patient. I felt that it was important that there was some emergency treatment available and that the risks were managable. The effect of tooth pain can be very significant, including mental health issues and problems left untreated can lead to much more significant problems.

Remaining open wasn’t without difficulty and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) challenged her over her decision.

Dr Ghasemi said: The CQC contacted me fairly shortly after they were aware that I was still offering emergency treatment. The CQC wanted to know what procedures I had in place and said that they were worried about my safety. They were given information and there was a lot of discussion over a number of phone calls. Procedures were changed, but I couldn’t ask other staff to come in, so worked with patients on my own. People started to come from me from as far afield as Wakefield or Blackpool. The service that I offer is a 24 hour, 7 days a week service and I can recall many arriving late at night, and sometime in tears as they had been suffering.

Around 250 patients have received treatment and most will need to return for a final treatment.

The service was provided as she felt it important that an emergency service was maintained. All charges were to their established pricing structure.

Dr Ghasemi ran out of PPE and wants to giver her thanks for support by Harrogate Scrubbers and Harrogate Grammar School.

In many cases the NHS were supplying kits for individuals to make temporary self-repair.

Most dentists will now resume on the 8 June 2020.