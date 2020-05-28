Connexions want to help local business

Please share the news











Last Updated on 28 May 2020 at 8:39pm

Connexions are looking to help small businesses to recover from the losses caused by COVID-19.

Managing Director, Craig Temple has said they are giving away advertising inside their buses.

Craig Temple, Managing Director of Connexions, said: We are offering free internal bus advertising to family owned local businesses such as ours to try to help them recover from the effects of COVID-19. These will display above the windows on our buses. There are only three requirements for this – that they must be suitable for all ages, they must not be for anything that competes with public transport and that they use our local family business ADbell signs for the vinyls.

Email Craig on craig@connexionsbuses.com