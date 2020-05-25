Please share the news











3 Shares

Last Updated on 25 May 2020 at 6:17pm

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a large fire in Pickering.

The incident happened at around 1.50pm in Westbourne Grove, a cul-de-sac off Middleton Road, Pickering.

A commercial property and a number of nearby residential properties are on fire. A number of homes have been evacuated and local residents are being moved to safety at the local memorial hall.

Middleton Road has been closed and members of the public are being urged to avoid the area while emergency services work at the scene.

It is advised that the A170 through Pickering be completely avoided due to it not currently being passable. Please take an alternative route.

UPDATE 6PM MONDAY 25 MAY

Emergency services have now left the scene after the incident was brought to a safe conclusion at around 4.45pm.

No-one was injured in the incident and all those residents who were evacuated have now returned to their homes.

All roads have now re-opened.