Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with life-changing injuries after collision

Last Updated on 24 May 2020 at 10:53pm

A motorcyclist has suffered life-changing injuries in a crash near Skipton.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision on the, between Gisburn and Hellifield.

Officers are especially keen to speak to the pillion passenger of a motorcycle who stopped and assisted with lifesaving first aid.

The rider, who is in his 30s and from the Rochdale area, was airlifted to hospital after losing control of the Kawasaki motorcycle. He sustained very serious life-changing injuries in the collision.

It happened around 3.05pm yesterday and the route was closed for several hours so the incident could be dealt with and investigated.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the motorcycle being ridden with another bike prior to the incident.

If you have any information which may assist this investigation please email Andrew.Ingram@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Please quote ref number 12200086030.