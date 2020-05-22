Yorkshire Water say reservoir carparks to remained closed

Please share the news













Last Updated on 22 May 2020 at 10:51am

The country is in a process of coming out of lockdown and the removal of restrictions. The Prime Minister himself has said that people can travel where they like in England to exercise and can meet other people while out.

Yorkshire Water are trying to discourage people from visiting their reservoirs for the time being as they say they are putting together a plan.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said: Since the government guidelines have changed, we’ve been working hard to devise a plan to keep everyone safe while enjoying our beautiful reservoirs. Our key workers visit our reservoirs regularly to do vital engineering checks so we’re putting plans in place to help protect them. While we do this, we want to remind everyone to not visit our reservoirs this bank holiday weekend unless you live within walking distance. Unfortunately, lots of people are still visiting our reservoirs despite car parks being closed and we’ve had several incidences of people parking inappropriately on roads nearby causing traffic issues. This has caused issues for emergency services, so please don’t visit this weekend and hopefully we’ll be back open soon.