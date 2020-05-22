Witness appeal after serious collision involving van and HGV closes A1(M)

Please share the news











Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision on the A1(M) in North Yorkshire in the early hours of this morning.

The collision occurred at about 2.15am today on the northbound carriageway between junctions 47 (Allerton Park) and 48 (Boroughbridge), and involved a white van and an HGV.

Of the three occupants of the van, one man was seriously injured. Another man suffered minor injuries. Both have been taken to hospital. The driver of the van, a man in his 30s, was arrested in connection with the collision and remains in custody at this time.

The HGV driver was not injured.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or the vehicles involved prior to it, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, or email neale.rees@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference 12200085067.

The road was closed until about 8.30am this morning while emergency services worked at the scene.