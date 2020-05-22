Harrogate Grammar School appoints Director of Sixth Form

Please share the news











Ben Twitchin has been appointed as Assistant Headteacher and new Director of Sixth Form at Harrogate Grammar School. Mr Twitchin has worked at Harrogate Grammar School for 6 years, initially as the Programme Leader for History, and more recently as the Faculty Leader for Humanities. Mr Twitchin brings a wealth of A Level teaching experience into the role, as well as strong track-record of leading teams which consistently raise the standard of student attainment.

Having read International Relations at the University of Leeds, Mr Twitchin went on to achieve a distinction at postgraduate Masters level studying Conflict, Development and Security, also at the University of Leeds. After a four-year period in which he worked for an international humanitarian medical aid NGO, which included a period of employment in Pakistan, Mr Twitchin attended the Institute of Education in London where he studied a PGCE in History. He worked as a History teacher in North London for 3 years before moving to Harrogate Grammar School in 2014.

Mr Twitchin said: I am delighted to have been appointed as the Director of Sixth Form at Harrogate Grammar school. This is an exceptional school in which we are privileged as teachers to work with such a large group of amazingly talented young people, and I strongly believe that the Sixth Form at Harrogate Grammar School is a truly special place for students to learn and grow. I passionately believe that every young person has the chance and ability to thrive with the right structures and support behind them, and I am looking forward to building upon the fantastic work that Harrogate Grammar School continues to do to promote excellence for all. As an experienced member of the school community, I am very aware of the opportunities and responsibilities that come with this role. The 2 years of study in the Sixth Form are some of the most important in the lives of our young people as they mature and develop socially and academically, and in which they make decisions that help to shape the rest of their lives. It is our role as educators to challenge, support and guide these students through these formative Sixth Form years by creating a culture in which all of our students can thrive. This is what makes me want to come to work every day, and I am excited to get started.







Neil Renton, Headteacher said: We are delighted to appoint Mr Twitchin to this important role. He is not only an exceptional classroom practitioner, but also a driven and dedicated leader. He is committed to providing the best opportunities, guidance and support for young people and we very much look forward to him working with students, parents and staff as our Director of Sixth Form.