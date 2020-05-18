Parking restrictions put in place in Harrogate

Last Updated on 18 May 2020 at 12:59pm

Parking restrictions have been put in place in the town centre of Harrogate. Cones and barrier tape have been put in place on James Street and Albert Street.

Sara Ferguson, Harrogate BID’s Acting Chairman, said:

Whilst we welcome the measures put in place to assist social distancing in Harrogate town centre, it’s imperative that there is clear signage indicating where there is parking.

As shops start to reopen from June 1, the last thing we want is returning customers being put off coming to Harrogate due to inadequate parking spaces in and around the town centre.

Because people will understandably be cautious about travelling by public transport, we need to take this into account and not punish car users, but welcome them.

There needs to clear signage on the main approaches into the town as well as within it, plus information on both North Yorkshire County Council and Harrogate Borough Councils as to which streets and carparks are open. We will gladly carry this information on our website too, and promote it regularly via our social media channels.