Support packs being distributed to help improve physical and mental health

Please share the news













Last Updated on 17 May 2020 at 10:46am

Activity support packs designed to help people improve their physical and mental health, are to be distributed to those most in need in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Sport has teamed up with North Yorkshire County Council to distribute 750 packs to key groups of people during the coronavirus outbreak; older adults, families and young people.

The packs contain practical examples of ways to stay active at home and tailored exercises, along with items to help people take part in physical activity more easily and to maintain positive mental health.

England’s Chief Medical Officer, Chris Whitty, recently said exercise is crucial to keeping people fighting fit during the ongoing pandemic, as well as “very important to long term health”.

Included in every pack is a Rural Arts North Yorkshire art Activity pack and advice on how to stay healthy and happy from organisations such as North Yorkshire Youth and Compass Buzz.

The packs for older adults also include an exercise band, a mindful drawing booklet, chair based exercise ideas and colouring pencils.

The families pack includes a skipping rope, four disc-markers, a throwing bean bag, bubbles, balloons and pavement chalk alongside a mindful drawing booklet and a stress ball.

For young people, the packs include two tennis balls, a skipping rope, colouring pencils, playing cards and details of a boxing circuit.







David Watson, Chief Executive at North Yorkshire Sport said: Driving positive change through physical activity and sport is at the core of what we do, and it’s now more important than ever to help our local community make positive changes to improve their health and wellbeing. That is why we have put these packs together as a free resource and are working with colleagues to make sure they get in to the right hands. We are sure these activity packs will make a difference to a lot of local individuals and families and hope that they inspire people to continue to enjoy the benefits of physical activity now and into the future too. Hopefully these 750 packs are just the start and we will be able to distribute even more in the near future.

Richard Webb, Corporate Director of Health and Adult Social Care North Yorkshire County Council said: Staying at home can bring with it a variety of challenges to people’s mental and physical health, whether it’s loneliness, boredom, the pressures of trying to home school young children full of energy or isolation. Prioritising your wellbeing at this time is important. Staying physically active while at home can bring a variety of positive outcomes and these packs should help people with practical items and ideas.

The Support Packs are now being distributed across North Yorkshire.