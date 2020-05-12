Proposal to relocate Ripon Post Office

Please share the news













Last Updated on 12 May 2020 at 11:19am

The Post Office is proposing to relocate Ripon Post Office to 10 The Arcade, Market Place East, Ripon, HG4 1NZ.

Opening at 10 The Arcade, Market Place East, Ripon, HG4 1NZ

Premises would undergo a full refurbishment

Convenient, quick service, modern retail environment

Same postmaster

Customers of main UK banks can access accounts at new branch

Services include bill payment, cash withdrawals and foreign currency, postage, home shopping collections and returns

The proposed premises, which are currently empty, would undergo a refurbishment to incorporate a convenience store and Ripon Post Office.

Post Office services will be provided from three serving positions in a dedicated area of the store.

There would be one screened and two open plan serving counters.







There would be easier access to these premises as the current building at 1 Finkle Street has steps.

The same wide range of Post Office services would be available.

The opening hours would be:

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: 8.30am – 5.30pm

Thursday and Friday: 9am – 5.30pm

Saturday: 9am – 12.30pm

Post Office is now inviting customers and interested parties to give their comments on the move. They are looking for feedback about accessibility, local community issues and anything that they can do to make life easier for customers.

The consultation will close on 23 June 2020. Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 382323.

Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55