Proposal to relocate Ripon Post Office

The Post Office is proposing to relocate Ripon Post Office to 10 The Arcade, Market Place East, Ripon, HG4 1NZ.
- Opening at 10 The Arcade, Market Place East, Ripon, HG4 1NZ
- Premises would undergo a full refurbishment
- Convenient, quick service, modern retail environment
- Same postmaster
- Customers of main UK banks can access accounts at new branch
- Services include bill payment, cash withdrawals and foreign currency, postage, home shopping collections and returns
The proposed premises, which are currently empty, would undergo a refurbishment to incorporate a convenience store and Ripon Post Office.
Post Office services will be provided from three serving positions in a dedicated area of the store.
There would be one screened and two open plan serving counters.
There would be easier access to these premises as the current building at 1 Finkle Street has steps.
The same wide range of Post Office services would be available.
The opening hours would be:
- Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: 8.30am – 5.30pm
- Thursday and Friday: 9am – 5.30pm
- Saturday: 9am – 12.30pm
Post Office is now inviting customers and interested parties to give their comments on the move. They are looking for feedback about accessibility, local community issues and anything that they can do to make life easier for customers.
The consultation will close on 23 June 2020. Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 382323.
Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55
Don’t be fooled. This a done deal. The proposal is “put out for consultation” as a sop to the public. The Post Office “listens”, and goes ahead with the proposed move anyway. It then sells off the old property for a tidy profit This has happened all over Yorkshire…. Doncaster, Halifax…..you name it.