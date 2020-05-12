Sara Ferguson, Harrogate BID’s acting Chair
Sara Ferguson, Harrogate BID’s acting Chair

Harrogate BID responds to the Government’s COVID-19 recovery strategy



The Harrogate BID has responded to the Government’s strategy on coming out of lockdown.

Sara Ferguson, Harrogate BID’s acting Chair, said:

With the publication of this document, businesses in the retail sector now have a clear date that they can begin to work to in relation to preparing their shops for a phased reopening.

Whilst this is welcome news, and the first step in fully opening Harrogate town centre, social distancing and staff and customer safety must be of paramount importance.

We are currently looking into ways we can help levy payers open and still stay safe, plus liaising with Harrogate Borough Council about the potential for using other outdoor spaces within the town.




