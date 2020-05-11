Recruitment for firefighters about to open for North Yorkshire

Please share the news













Last Updated on 11 May 2020 at 11:17am

On the 8 June 20202 North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue will be opening recruitment for Wholetime Firefighters.

Between now and then they want to raise awareness of the role of modern day firefighters and encourage applications from all parts of our communities.

When the recruitment application window opens they will be recruiting wholetime firefighters for:

Day crewed fire stations (Ripon, Malton, Tadcaster, Selby and Whitby)

Self Roster fire stations (Northallerton and Richmond)

Shift fire stations (Acomb, Huntington, York, Scarborough and Harrogate)

Chief Fire Officer Andrew Brodie said: We’ll soon be launching our recruitment window for wholetime firefighters again, it doesn’t get more exciting. Last year’s intake are embedded in their teams on our fire and rescue stations and helping communities to Be Safe and Feel Safe. The role of a modern-day firefighter is varied. It’s much more than just attending emergency incidents, so ignore any thoughts of simply having to fight fires and cut up cars. It’s more about educating communities, engaging with people, delivering activities and events, planning and forming partnerships, and being creative prevent, protect and creating community resilience. Response is a last resort. We need people who are caring, compassionate and inventive, who enjoy working as part of a team and who want to make a truly positive difference to people. Being a good firefighter isn’t about being good at fighting fires, that’s only part of it. Being a good firefighter is about being good at everything the role involves. Such a varied role needs a varied workforce. We welcome applications from all parts of our communities. We need to improve our diversity to reflect our diverse communities, so we are particularly interested in people from groups that are currently under-represented in our Service. But this isn’t about varying standards of entry. Everyone goes through the same process and achieves the same minimum standards. Our message is simple; this is great opportunity to join a progressive and essential organisation. So, if you’ve always dreamt of becoming a firefighter or you’ve never considered it before but think it could be the job for you, we’d love to hear from you.







Julia Mulligan, North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, said: Firefighters across North Yorkshire play a crucial role in keeping us safe and feeling safe and I’m pleased we are able to add to our wholetime team. I would encourage anyone interested in joining our brilliant team of men and women to consider applying for these important roles.

Anyone aged 18 or over can apply to become a firefighter; when the application window opens on the 8 June, but candidates must meet all requirements of the role.

There are various stages of the application process and you must complete and be successful at each stage to progress to the next stage.

The application process will be open to those who are aged 17 so long as they will have attained the age of 18 prior to commencing in role in April 2021.

You can find out more about the role under the Working For Us section of our website www.northyorksfire.gov.uk