Fatal collision between cyclist and Porsche driver – between Allerton Park and Boroughbridge

Last Updated on 12 May 2020 at 12:15pm

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision which occurred on Sunday 10 May 2020.

It happened at around 1.45pm on the A168 northbound between Allerton Park and Boroughbridge which involved a cyclist and a black Porsche 911 Carrera, which were both travelling in the same direction towards Boroughbridge.

The 36 year-old male cyclist was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The 35 year-old driver of the Porsche was arrested and has been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have seen the cyclist or Porsche prior to, and at the time of the incident.

If you have any information, including any dash-cam footage, please email Nicola.Gill@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Alternatively, please pass information to the Force Control Room by calling 101.

Please quote North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200077893 when providing any information.#