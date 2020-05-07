Johnsons donation helps rejuvenate local playing fields and caravan site

Please share the news













Last Updated on 7 May 2020 at 5:18pm

North Yorkshire-based commercial nursery Johnsons of Whixley has donated trees and hedging plants to help rejuvenate and enhance the local playing fields and caravan site at one of its local villages, Rufforth.

Redevelopment of Rufforth cricket pavilion, changing rooms, bar and caravan park are all part of planned works by the Rufforth Playing Fields Association.

Over the winter months, members have been busy litter picking and planting spring bulbs, along with 250 cell grown trees and shrubs donated by the Forestry Commission.

Johnsons has given 300 Crataegus Monogyna (hawthorn), nine fruit trees including Malus Domestica and Prunus dom ‘Victoria’ and associated rabbit protection, tree ties and stakes.

The forestry commission trees have been used to create a woodland walkway for dog walkers while Johnsons’ donation has been used to create a community orchard and segregation hedge around the campsite area.

Andrew Barker, who works in the sales department at Johnsons and lives in Rufforth village, said: This has been a fabulous project that has brought together the community and various stakeholders of the playing fields. All would not have been possible without these kind donations. One of the great aspects of working for a company like Johnsons is their view on corporate social responsibility and the way they use their capabilities by providing local charitable projects such as this with plant material.