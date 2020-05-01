60-year-old Terence Stott
60-year-old Terence Stott

Harrogate bank robber jailed

/
2 mins read

A man who robbed a bank in Harrogate has been jailed for nearly four years – less than a month after the robbery took place.

Please share the news

Last Updated on

A man who robbed a bank in Harrogate has been jailed for nearly four years – less than a month after the robbery took place.

On 6 April 2020, a man wearing a black beanie hat and a black scarf round his mouth passed a note to staff reading ‘shoot to kill’ and ‘put £5000 in the bag’ at the Co-operative Bank in Prospect Crescent, Harrogate. The man kept one hand behind his back, inside the back of his trousers, suggesting he had a gun. He made off with thousands of pounds in cash.

An investigation began immediately, and CCTV enquiries quickly identified a suspect. The very next day, 60-year-old Terence Stott was arrested in connection with the offence. He was charged with robbery.

Stott appeared at York Crown Court on 30 April 2020, where he pleaded guilty to the offence. He was sentenced to 44 months in prison for the robbery, and a further two months to run consecutively for breaching a suspended sentence – a total of 46 months.

The officer leading the investigation, DC Nicky Wareham of Harrogate CID, said: “I would like to praise the staff at the bank for their handling of what I’m sure was a terrifying incident. Immediate actions taken by the police officers who attended the incident on the day led to Stott quickly being identified as the offender.

“The public should be reassured that this type of offence is extremely rare in the Harrogate area, and we continue to live in one of the safest parts of the country.”




Please share the news

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Harrogate Borough Council
Previous Story

Council workers with symptoms of coronavirus can now be tested

Warning sign on the A629 near Kildwick between Skipton and Keighley which is the route most used by those coming into North Yorkshire for recreation purposes during the lockdown
Next Story

Agencies Unite to Drive the Message Home in North Yorkshire During Pandemic

Latest from Harrogate

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info