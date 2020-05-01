Council workers with symptoms of coronavirus can now be tested

Last Updated on 1 May 2020 at 4:28pm

Following today’s announcement by the Government that Council workers with symptoms of coronavirus are now able to be tested for the virus and can return to work if the results are negative, UNISON Branch Secretary David Houlgate commented as follows:

We welcome this news but this should have happened much sooner. As we have said previously and the Government is now saying, local government workers are the unsung heroes of this crisis, supporting communities across the country during the pandemic, from helping vulnerable people to ensuring our bins are collected. They need certainty and reassurance about their health whilst carrying out this essential work.

We are now examining the detail and looking to work with Harrogate Borough Council to get this information out to all staff as soon as possible.”

In addition, we have made requests that face masks be provided as an additional precaution as there is a school of thought that this can help prevent the passing on of the virus from one person to another. We recognise, however, that there are difficulties in obtaining these.

Our number one priority is the health and safety of the Council’s workforce.