Next phase of pipeline work due to commence in Harrogate

29 April 2020

Yorkshire Water Services are completing work in Harrogate to connect two sections of water pipe that were laid last year.

The scheme is part of the £3 million pound investment in laying 6 miles of new water pipe across Harrogate, between Beckwithshaw and Starbeck. The work adds resilience to the region’s water network, ensures adequate supplies during peak demands, and also supports new housing developments nearby.

Yorkshire Water’s capital partners, Morrison Utility Services, will be working in the area until July 2020, near to the former Nidd Valley Railway and current train line at Bogs Lane, Starbeck.

The next phase of work will connect the two pipelines under the railway line. Yorkshire Water has worked closely with Northern Rail to ensure that it does not affect the rail service.

For one week in May there will be a closure to short section of the Nidd Valley Greenway, a diversion route has been agreed with Harrogate Borough Council.

Mark Allsop, Customer Liaison Advisor at Yorkshire Water said: We understand that there is a lot of foot traffic on the Greenway at the moment, with people using it for their one exercise per day. We are working closely with the council to ensure as little disruption as possible to local residents whilst the Greenway is closed.