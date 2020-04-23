Harrogate police

Fatal accident involving 66-year-old cyclist near Pateley Bridge

A 66-year-old man  was pronounced dead at the scene after a fatal collision on the B6265 Hebden Road at Dibbles Bridge.

The incident happened around 4.20pm yesterday (Wednesday 22 April).

It involved a single pedal cyclist who was travelling from Pateley Bridge towards Grassington.

The road was closed for a number of hours while police examined the scene.

We are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the pedal cyclist prior to the incident. If you have any information which may assist this investigation please email Andrew.Ingram@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or you can call 101.

