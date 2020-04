Please share the news











The RAF were mobilised today to bring in a quantity of Personal Protective equipment (PPE) for the Harrogate Nightingale Hospital.

The operation required a turnout of 8 police vehicles and many officers from North Yorkshire Police to the section of Stray near to the Harrogate Hospital.

The PPE was not supply Harrogate Hospital, it was for the recently opened Nightingale Hospital at HCC in Harrogate.