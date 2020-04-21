New date for Race for Life in Harrogate

Please share the news











Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life in Harrogate have announced a new date this autumn for the much-loved event.

The charity has postponed Race for Life events this spring and summer across the UK to protect the country’s health during the coronavirus outbreak. This includes the Race for Life 5K, 10k, Pretty Muddy, Pretty Muddy Kids on The Stray, which can no longer take place on Sunday 12 July.

But everyone across Harrogate can once again be part of the empowering Race for Life movement and show support to people diagnosed with cancer. The Race for Life event has been rescheduled for Sunday 11 October 2020.

Participants who had already signed up for the Race for Life event in July can transfer their entry to the new October date and will be contacted directly by the charity. If a participant is unable to make the new date they can request a refund or donate the entry fee to help fund life-saving cancer research. Entries are also open for more people to join at raceforlife.org

Lisa Millett, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for North Yorkshire, said: We’re sending a heartfelt message to everyone to seize the opportunity and come join us to Race for Life in Harrogate this October on The Stray. As the coronavirus outbreak continues to unfold, we are listening to the advice and guidance of the UK Government carefully. While our priority is ensuring that people affected by cancer get the support and information they need during unprecedented times, we’re having to work quickly to understand the impact the pandemic will have on Cancer Research UK’s fundraising. We have urgently reviewed our events, including Race for Life. As the safety of our supporters, volunteers, suppliers and staff across the hundreds of Race for Life events due to take place in 2020 is incredibly important we have made the decision to postpone the events scheduled in May, June and July including Race for Life Harrogate this July. We hope men, women and children will unite against cancer and make Race for Life Harrogate the best yet this October. Together we can beat cancer. Since it began, Race for Life has raised over £890m for Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work. We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who has taken part and hope their support will continue throughout this time.

Every day 83 people are diagnosed with cancer in Yorkshire.* But the good news is more people are surviving the disease now than ever before. Cancer survival in the UK has doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress.

Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work relies entirely on the public’s generous support. The charity was able to spend over £4 million last year in Yorkshire on some of the UK’s leading scientific and clinical research. Now many of the scientists and researchers funded by Cancer Research UK are currently being redeployed to help in the fight against Covid-19, including assisting with testing for the virus. By helping to beat coronavirus, the charity can lessen the impact that this virus is having on the care of cancer patients.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring series of 5k, 10k and Pretty Muddy events which raise millions of pounds every year to find new ways to tackle cancer.

Money raised through Race for Life helps to make long-term research and pioneering trials possible, leading to new tests and kinder treatments, which could save the lives of more men, women and children across the country.

For more information, visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.