Knaresborough’s Halifax branch to remain open through pandemic

Last Updated on
Halifax have confirmed that, although scheduled to close, the Knaresborough branch will not close during the pandemic.
Cllr Ed Darling said:
This is good news for the residents of Knaresborough and I am pleased Halifax are taking this step.
We do, however, need to continue to call for Halifax to keep the branch beyond the coronavirus pandemic and I am committed to working with local residents and community groups such as the Chamber with this final aim.
The work towards having more ATMs across our town centre also continues.