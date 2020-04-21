Knaresborough’s Halifax branch to remain open through pandemic

/
1 min read
Please share the news
  • 10
    Shares

Last Updated on

Halifax have confirmed that, although scheduled to close, the Knaresborough branch will not close during the pandemic.

Cllr Ed Darling said:

This is good news for the residents of Knaresborough and I am pleased Halifax are taking this step.

We do, however, need to continue to call for Halifax to keep the branch beyond the coronavirus pandemic and I am committed to working with local residents and community groups such as the Chamber with this final aim.

The work towards having more ATMs across our town centre also continues.








Please share the news
  • 10
    Shares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous Story

North Yorkshire boost for early years providers includes £1.4m fund

Techbuyer, Harrogate
Next Story

Five North Yorkshire businesses recognised with the Queen’s Award

Latest from Knaresborough

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info