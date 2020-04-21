Knaresborough’s Halifax branch to remain open through pandemic

Last Updated on 21 April 2020 at 7:14pm

Halifax have confirmed that, although scheduled to close, the Knaresborough branch will not close during the pandemic.

Cllr Ed Darling said:

This is good news for the residents of Knaresborough and I am pleased Halifax are taking this step.

We do, however, need to continue to call for Halifax to keep the branch beyond the coronavirus pandemic and I am committed to working with local residents and community groups such as the Chamber with this final aim.

The work towards having more ATMs across our town centre also continues.