Over 95% of North Yorkshire families get first primary school preference

Last Updated on 16 April 2020 at 5:14pm

This year, over 95% of North Yorkshire parents or carers of primary age children secured their first school preference. Just over 98 per cent of families in the county secured one of their top three preferences.

The figure remains consistently high in comparison with many other places in the country.

Cllr Patrick Mulligan, North Yorkshire County Council’s Executive Member for Education and Skills, said: This is very good news for North Yorkshire families, and a great achievement given current challenging circumstances. We are pleased that so many families continue to gain the first preference from their choice of schools and that the percentage remains consistently high. However, as a local authority we work hard with all North Yorkshire schools to ensure they deliver high standards of education so that families who are not given first preferences can still send their children to good schools. We wish all children starting primary school in the next academic year all the best and that they really enjoy the top quality teaching and learning our schools provide.













