ONS compiled data shows a jump in UK deaths of 59% compared to average

The Office of National Statistics (ONS) have released data for all deaths during the week ending 3 April 2020.
This is data for all deaths, both within a hospital and in the community.
The statistics show a leap in deaths when compared to the five-year average data and a leap in the number of deaths that mention Coronavirus as a cause.
- Deaths for week ending 3 April 2020 (Week 14) was 16,387
- 6,082 more than the five-year average for that week
- An increase of 5,246 deaths registered compared with the previous week (Week 13)
- 3,475 mentioned “novel coronavirus (COVID-19)” (539 week before)
- 21.2% of all deaths (4.8% week before)
A death is attributed to COVID-19 if it is suspected and even if there is another underlying condition.
|Week Ending
|UK deaths
|Average UK deaths, previous 5 years
|Covid-19 deaths
|3 Jan 20
|12,254
|12,175
|0
|10 Jan 20
|14,058
|13,822
|0
|17 Jan 20
|12,990
|13,216
|0
|24 Jan 20
|11,856
|12,760
|0
|31 Jan 20
|11,612
|12,206
|0
|7 Feb 20
|10,986
|11,925
|0
|14 Feb 20
|10,944
|11,627
|0
|21 Feb 20
|10,841
|11,548
|0
|28 Feb 20
|10,816
|11,183
|0
|6 Mar 20
|10,895
|11,498
|0
|13 Mar 20
|11,019
|11,205
|5
|20 Mar 20
|10,645
|10,573
|103
|3 Apr 20
|16,387
|10,305
|3,475
Nick Stripe, head of health analysis and life events at the ONS said:
The latest comparable data for deaths involving COVID-19 with a date of death up to 3 April, show there were 6,235 deaths in England and Wales.
When looking at data for England, this is 15% higher than the NHS numbers as they include all mentions of COVID-19 on the death certificate, including suspected COVID-19, as well as deaths in the community.
The 16,387 deaths that were registered in England and Wales during the week ending 3 April is the highest weekly total since we started compiling weekly deaths data in 2005.
|Week number
|13
|14
|Week ended
|27-Mar-20
|03-Apr-20
|Total deaths, all ages
|11,141
|16,387
|Average per week over the previous 5 years
|10,130
|10,305
|Deaths by cause
|Deaths where the underlying cause was respiratory disease (ICD-10 J00-J99)
|1,534
|2,106
|Deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate (ICD-10 U07.1 and U07.2)
|539
|3,475
|Persons
|Deaths by age group
|<1
|49
|51
|1-4
|8
|8
|5-9
|1
|5
|10-14
|4
|8
|15-19
|12
|9
|20-24
|17
|20
|25-29
|33
|32
|30-34
|55
|54
|35-39
|71
|67
|40-44
|95
|106
|45-49
|163
|220
|50-54
|235
|376
|55-59
|381
|531
|60-64
|522
|733
|65-69
|699
|1,044
|70-74
|1,106
|1,690
|75-79
|1,397
|2,179
|80-84
|1,850
|2,826
|85-89
|2,016
|3,015
|90+
|2,428
|3,413
|Males
|Deaths by age group
|<1
|27
|26
|1-4
|3
|2
|5-9
|1
|2
|10-14
|1
|3
|15-19
|8
|7
|20-24
|11
|12
|25-29
|22
|22
|30-34
|40
|39
|35-39
|40
|36
|40-44
|65
|67
|45-49
|97
|124
|50-54
|146
|244
|55-59
|235
|336
|60-64
|286
|453
|65-69
|423
|662
|70-74
|666
|1039
|75-79
|788
|1303
|80-84
|1005
|1570
|85-89
|984
|1520
|90+
|883
|1327
|Females
|Deaths by age group
|<1
|22
|25
|1-4
|5
|6
|5-9
|0
|3
|10-14
|3
|5
|15-19
|4
|2
|20-24
|6
|8
|25-29
|11
|10
|30-34
|15
|15
|35-39
|31
|31
|40-44
|30
|39
|45-49
|66
|96
|50-54
|89
|132
|55-59
|146
|195
|60-64
|236
|280
|65-69
|276
|382
|70-74
|440
|651
|75-79
|609
|876
|80-84
|845
|1256
|85-89
|1032
|1495
|90+
|1545
|2086
|Deaths by region of usual residence
|North East
|542
|770
|North West
|1,538
|2,137
|Yorkshire and The Humber
|982
|1,436
|East Midlands
|922
|1,246
|West Midlands
|1,035
|1,812
|East
|1,182
|1,717
|London
|1,297
|2,511
|South East
|1,822
|2,294
|South West
|1,092
|1,520
|Wales
|719
|920