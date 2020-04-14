covid harrogate
/

ONS compiled data shows a jump in UK deaths of 59% compared to average

3 mins read
Please share the news
  • 4
    Shares

The Office of National Statistics (ONS) have released data for all deaths during the week ending 3 April 2020.

This is data for all deaths, both within a hospital and in the community.

The statistics show a leap in deaths when compared to the five-year average data and a leap in the number of deaths that mention Coronavirus as a cause.

  • Deaths for week ending 3 April 2020 (Week 14) was 16,387
  • 6,082 more than the five-year average for that week
  • An increase of 5,246 deaths registered compared with the previous week (Week 13)
  • 3,475 mentioned “novel coronavirus (COVID-19)” (539 week before)
  • 21.2% of all deaths (4.8% week before)

A death is attributed to COVID-19 if it is suspected and even if there is another underlying condition.

Week Ending UK deaths Average UK deaths, previous 5 years Covid-19 deaths
3 Jan 20 12,254 12,175 0
10 Jan 20 14,058 13,822 0
17 Jan 20 12,990 13,216 0
24 Jan 20 11,856 12,760 0
31 Jan 20 11,612 12,206 0
7 Feb 20 10,986 11,925 0
14 Feb 20 10,944 11,627 0
21 Feb 20 10,841 11,548 0
28 Feb 20 10,816 11,183 0
6 Mar 20 10,895 11,498 0
13 Mar 20 11,019 11,205 5
20 Mar 20 10,645 10,573 103
3 Apr 20 16,387 10,305 3,475






Nick Stripe, head of health analysis and life events at the ONS said:

The latest comparable data for deaths involving COVID-19 with a date of death up to 3 April, show there were 6,235 deaths in England and Wales.

When looking at data for England, this is 15% higher than the NHS numbers as they include all mentions of COVID-19 on the death certificate, including suspected COVID-19, as well as deaths in the community.

The 16,387 deaths that were registered in England and Wales during the week ending 3 April is the highest weekly total since we started compiling weekly deaths data in 2005.

Week number 13 14
Week ended 27-Mar-20 03-Apr-20
Total deaths, all ages 11,141 16,387
Average per week over the previous 5 years 10,130 10,305
Deaths by cause
Deaths where the underlying cause was respiratory disease (ICD-10 J00-J99) 1,534 2,106
Deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate (ICD-10 U07.1 and U07.2) 539 3,475
Persons
Deaths by age group
<1 49 51
1-4 8 8
5-9 1 5
10-14 4 8
15-19 12 9
20-24 17 20
25-29 33 32
30-34 55 54
35-39 71 67
40-44 95 106
45-49 163 220
50-54 235 376
55-59 381 531
60-64 522 733
65-69 699 1,044
70-74 1,106 1,690
75-79 1,397 2,179
80-84 1,850 2,826
85-89 2,016 3,015
90+ 2,428 3,413
Males
Deaths by age group
<1 27 26
1-4 3 2
5-9 1 2
10-14 1 3
15-19 8 7
20-24 11 12
25-29 22 22
30-34 40 39
35-39 40 36
40-44 65 67
45-49 97 124
50-54 146 244
55-59 235 336
60-64 286 453
65-69 423 662
70-74 666 1039
75-79 788 1303
80-84 1005 1570
85-89 984 1520
90+ 883 1327
Females
Deaths by age group
<1 22 25
1-4 5 6
5-9 0 3
10-14 3 5
15-19 4 2
20-24 6 8
25-29 11 10
30-34 15 15
35-39 31 31
40-44 30 39
45-49 66 96
50-54 89 132
55-59 146 195
60-64 236 280
65-69 276 382
70-74 440 651
75-79 609 876
80-84 845 1256
85-89 1032 1495
90+ 1545 2086
Deaths by region of usual residence
North East 542 770
North West 1,538 2,137
Yorkshire and The Humber 982 1,436
East Midlands 922 1,246
West Midlands 1,035 1,812
East 1,182 1,717
London 1,297 2,511
South East 1,822 2,294
South West 1,092 1,520
Wales 719 920







Please share the news
  • 4
    Shares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Finlay at St Peter's in Harrogate
Previous Story

Overwhelming response to a young scout's appeal for food for St Peter's Church Food Ministry

Some of the players from Phoenix Junior Netball Club before coronavirus restrictions were imposed
Next Story

Junior netball club donates over £2,000 to charity after season ends early

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info