ONS compiled data shows a jump in UK deaths of 59% compared to average

The Office of National Statistics (ONS) have released data for all deaths during the week ending 3 April 2020.

This is data for all deaths, both within a hospital and in the community.

The statistics show a leap in deaths when compared to the five-year average data and a leap in the number of deaths that mention Coronavirus as a cause.

Deaths for week ending 3 April 2020 (Week 14) was 16,387

6,082 more than the five-year average for that week

An increase of 5,246 deaths registered compared with the previous week (Week 13)

3,475 mentioned “novel coronavirus (COVID-19)” (539 week before)

21.2% of all deaths (4.8% week before)

A death is attributed to COVID-19 if it is suspected and even if there is another underlying condition.

Week Ending UK deaths Average UK deaths, previous 5 years Covid-19 deaths 3 Jan 20 12,254 12,175 0 10 Jan 20 14,058 13,822 0 17 Jan 20 12,990 13,216 0 24 Jan 20 11,856 12,760 0 31 Jan 20 11,612 12,206 0 7 Feb 20 10,986 11,925 0 14 Feb 20 10,944 11,627 0 21 Feb 20 10,841 11,548 0 28 Feb 20 10,816 11,183 0 6 Mar 20 10,895 11,498 0 13 Mar 20 11,019 11,205 5 20 Mar 20 10,645 10,573 103 3 Apr 20 16,387 10,305 3,475















Nick Stripe, head of health analysis and life events at the ONS said: The latest comparable data for deaths involving COVID-19 with a date of death up to 3 April, show there were 6,235 deaths in England and Wales. When looking at data for England, this is 15% higher than the NHS numbers as they include all mentions of COVID-19 on the death certificate, including suspected COVID-19, as well as deaths in the community. The 16,387 deaths that were registered in England and Wales during the week ending 3 April is the highest weekly total since we started compiling weekly deaths data in 2005.

Week number 13 14 Week ended 27-Mar-20 03-Apr-20 Total deaths, all ages 11,141 16,387 Average per week over the previous 5 years 10,130 10,305 Deaths by cause Deaths where the underlying cause was respiratory disease (ICD-10 J00-J99) 1,534 2,106 Deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate (ICD-10 U07.1 and U07.2) 539 3,475 Persons Deaths by age group <1 49 51 1-4 8 8 5-9 1 5 10-14 4 8 15-19 12 9 20-24 17 20 25-29 33 32 30-34 55 54 35-39 71 67 40-44 95 106 45-49 163 220 50-54 235 376 55-59 381 531 60-64 522 733 65-69 699 1,044 70-74 1,106 1,690 75-79 1,397 2,179 80-84 1,850 2,826 85-89 2,016 3,015 90+ 2,428 3,413 Males Deaths by age group <1 27 26 1-4 3 2 5-9 1 2 10-14 1 3 15-19 8 7 20-24 11 12 25-29 22 22 30-34 40 39 35-39 40 36 40-44 65 67 45-49 97 124 50-54 146 244 55-59 235 336 60-64 286 453 65-69 423 662 70-74 666 1039 75-79 788 1303 80-84 1005 1570 85-89 984 1520 90+ 883 1327 Females Deaths by age group <1 22 25 1-4 5 6 5-9 0 3 10-14 3 5 15-19 4 2 20-24 6 8 25-29 11 10 30-34 15 15 35-39 31 31 40-44 30 39 45-49 66 96 50-54 89 132 55-59 146 195 60-64 236 280 65-69 276 382 70-74 440 651 75-79 609 876 80-84 845 1256 85-89 1032 1495 90+ 1545 2086 Deaths by region of usual residence North East 542 770 North West 1,538 2,137 Yorkshire and The Humber 982 1,436 East Midlands 922 1,246 West Midlands 1,035 1,812 East 1,182 1,717 London 1,297 2,511 South East 1,822 2,294 South West 1,092 1,520 Wales 719 920