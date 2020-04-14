Junior netball club donates over £2,000 to charity after season ends early

Please share the news













A junior netball club in Harrogate has donated more than £2,000 to local charities after their season finished early because of coronavirus restrictions.

Phoenix Junior Netball Club had money left over from the advance payment of annual fees by its players when coaching sessions and matches came to a sudden end last month.

Head of the Junior Club, Shauna Mulligan, said: After our training venues kindly agreed not to charge for cancelled bookings, we wrote to all the parents of our junior players asking if they would be happy not to receive a refund of their fees, but rather for the money to be given to charity. We felt we wanted to support our local community and those less fortunate than ourselves during these tough times. We had a phenomenally positive response from everyone.

The club’s coaches nominated the Harrogate Homeless Project, while the players and parents nominated the Harrogate District Foodbank. Each charity will receive a total of £1,128.24.

Liz Hancock, chief executive of the Harrogate Homeless Project, said: I was really thrilled to hear that HHP was chosen to benefit from Phoenix Junior Netball Club’s charitable donations – it is so nice that they thought of us at this time. This donation is very much appreciated as we are facing additional costs at the moment due to Covid-19, mainly staffing and supplies. Also, several of our fundraising events have been cancelled so we, like other charities I’m sure, are concerned about future finances.